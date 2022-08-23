Angelina Jolie, youngest daughter Vivienne step out for theatre night, fans say 'she looks so much like Brad Pitt'

Actor Angelina Jolie and her 14-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt recently attended North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia. The mother-duo arrived after Vivienne who ‘loved’ the show when she saw their performance in Los Angeles. Also Read: Angelina Jolie is 'honoured' as daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt starts college, shares her rare photo on Instagram

An insider told People magazine that "they were lovely and gracious, and [they] gushed about [actor] Anthony Norman's performance as Evan." Dear Evan Hansen's Instagram handle shared photos of Angelina and Vivienne posing with the cast members of the play. In one photo, Vivienne is smiling as she posed with Anthony and her mother.

One fan commented, “I got to meet her years ago. She is amazing and so kind.” Talking about Angelina's love for theatre, one commented, “Angelina Jolie's always supported Theater and Arts, what a great evening to watch a great show.” Some people who supposedly watched the show the same night wrote, “We were there they were 2 rows in front of us," and “Oh my gosh! I knew I saw her! She was just 1 row in front of me. Thoroughly enjoyed the show too.” A few fans said that Vivienne resembles her father Brad Pitt. One said, “She looks like dad Brad to me," another one wrote, “She looks so much like Brad.”

Vivienne is Angelina Jolie and her ex husband Brad Pitt's daughter. They share six children-- Knox, Pax, Vivienne, Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh. Brad and Angelina got married in 2014 in Chateau Miraval, France. After two years of their marriage, they parted ways and filed for divorce in late 2016. The custody dispute over their children continues even today. Angelina adopted Maddox and Zahara, before her relationship with Brad, who later adopted both of them.

Last week, Angelina was identified as the plaintiff in an anonymous 2016 lawsuit against Brad Pitt. According to a report several years ago Angelina told an FBI agent that Brad ‘physically and verbally assaulted’ her and their children when they were aboard the plane. An FBI agent's notes reveal that at the time, Brad allegedly took Angelina to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders.

