Angelina Jolie's son blasts Brad Pitt, 'you don't have empathy for kids who tremble in fear'

Pax Jolie-Pitt, shared quite scathing views against his father, days after Brad Pitt made his affair public.

He put up an Instagram story to wish his father, Hollywood icon, Brad Pitt, a Happy Father's Day. However, apart from the word there wasn't anything happy in the 19-year-old's wish. Sharing a photograph of Brad with an Oscar, he wrote: "Happy Father's Day to this world class a*****e!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

“You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

According to images shared by Daily Mail, he ended his note with: "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f*****g awful human being!!!"

The four youngest children who ‘tremble in fear,’ would be Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The last three are Brad and Angelina's biological children while Zahara was adopted by the ‘Maleficent’ actress in 2005 from Awasa, Ethiopia.

Pax as well, was adopted by Angelina from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in 2007 when he was three years old. A year later he was formally adopted by Brad.

Well, it seems it's not only Pax who holds grudges against Brad as Zahara who recently joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in Spellman College's Atlanta campus, dropped Pitt from her last name.

Angelina along with Pax and Maddox was present to celebrate the Zahara's luncheon in Georgia.

As for Brad, he is rumoured to be dating, Ines de Ramon, a 26-year-old jewellery designer.