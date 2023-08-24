Angelina Jolie's tattoo artist claims her middle finger tattoos are ‘nothing related with Brad Pitt’, will reveal soon

Angelina Jolie has left her fans guessing about her new middle finger tattoos, which many believe are aimed at her ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt. Now her tattoo artist has denied all such assumptions and has said that he will soon share a picture of the actual tattoos Angelina got inked on her both middle fingers. Also read: Angelina Jolie's enigmatic middle finger tattoo fuels theories aimed at Brad Pitt

Mr K on Angelina's tattoos

Tattoo artist Mr. K had shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday that he recently got lucky to have inked Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. He however, blurred the tattoo in the picture he shared on Instagram and captioned it, “@angelinajolie Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her. Guess what she got on her palm? #angelinajolie #mrktattoo.”

Soon after, many in the comments section made wild guesses about what could the tattoo be. Mr K deleted most of the negative comments and replied in the comments section, “It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt. Guys it’s photoshopped for cover the tattoo. Let me post actual tattoo photo very soon :).”

Fans react to Angelina's new tattoos

Since then, many have been asking Mr K to reveal the actual tattoo. Looking convinced with his reply, a person commented on his post, “People are so weird always inserting that man into her life. She already removed the one tattoo she had for him.” Another wrote, “I am sure they have special meaning to her. There is a lightness about her.” One more said, “I would guess something spiritual as if getting a tattoo from you wasn’t already life goals, now it’s a must.”

Many however, couldn't stop praising her hands. “Even the palms of her hands are so perfect,” wrote one. “Even her hands are gorgeous,” wrote another. A comment also read: “I love that she still gets tattoos even in her 40s. She still a bad girl.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage and 12 years of being together and being parents to their six children. They have a legal tussle going on over property and other issues. In June, Brad sued Angelina for selling her portion of their shared French vineyard without consulting him.

