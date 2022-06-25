Angelique Cabral: It’s a gorgeous time to be an actress; we get to dive in where we’re not perfect, we’re not a cookie cutter

‘Women are not perfect. Women are cookie cutters. Women are not just the wife.’ And American actor Angelique Cabral is glad that it has started to reflect on the screen over the perfect imagery that was being painted for long.

“Right now, women are at the forefront in the industry,” says Cabral, which she feels is highlighted in the web show, Undone. The show is not only led by three Latinas, but also comes packed with Mexican ancestry through the story of a family.

The 43-year-old, who has featured in projects such as Life in Pieces, Enlisted, The Perfect Family, Friends with Benefits and Band Aid, explains, “The fact that there are three Latinos as lead of a show is groundbreaking. We are like the cutting edge for television right here which is a female dream. It is sort of a renaissance for women in the West.”

And that’s because age or gender has no role to play in defining the narrative of a character, as she notes, “It is a gorgeous time to be an actress as a woman, especially, in our age, there’s such richness in writing. We get to do fun stuff. We get to dive in where we are not perfect. We’re not cookie cutter. We’re not the wife or aren’t just (standing) there. For instance, the second season of Undone is really about my co-star Constance Marie’s back story, and my story of coming into my power. And it is just so exhilarating. And I do think it’s happening across television right now.”

In fact, working on Undone, which uses rotoscoping animation to tell the story, has turned out to be a liberating change for her. “It’s a world which can only be created with rotoscoping. That makes the experience more special. The wonderful and challenging part of the show is that we don’t have anything to work on. We are basically alone with zero things and marks on the floor. It’s a little crazy. To me, it is normal now. But it’s an acquired taste,” she concludes.