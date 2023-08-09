Angus Cloud gets a tribute from HBO Max, in-memoriam card added to Euphoria episodes

US streaming platform Max has paid tribute to late actor Angus Cloud in a special way. It has added an in-memoriam card to a few episodes of the drama series Euphoria, as per Entertainment Weekly. Angus played the character of Fezco who became a fan favourite. On July 31, Angus' family had issued a statement about his death. (Also Read | Angus Cloud's mother dispels suicide rumors: ‘He did not intend to check out’)

Max gives tribute to Angus

Angus Cloud was seen in Euphoria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Entertainment Weekly, after viewers play the pilot episode or the Season 2 premiere of the HBO series, they will come across a tribute to the actor. The card reads, “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998-2023." It also added a black-and-white photo of Angus. He died at the age of 25 at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried.

Angus' family statement after his death

In a statement, his family said goodbye to “an artist, a friend, a brother and a son". “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone,” read the statement.

Angus was part of several projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Angus hadn't acted before he was cast in Euphoria. He was cast after being discovered while walking on the street in New York. In addition to the hit series, which hasn't started filming its third season, Angus had a supporting role in his first film, The Line. It is a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered at this year's Tribeca Festival. He was recently cast to co-star in Scream 6.

Angus on his Euphoria character

Fans of his character in Euphoria thought Angus was identical to him as he was natural as Fez. Earlier, Angus had told Variety. “It does bother me when people are like, 'It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.' I'm like, 'Why don't you go and do that?' It's not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain't got nothing to do with me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.