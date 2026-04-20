Anne Hathaway named ‘World’s Most Beautiful’ star 2026 by People magazine; actor reflects on her most iconic roles

Anne Hathaway has been named World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026 by People magazine, marking another milestone in her long-standing Hollywood journey. Alongside a glamorous cover photo shoot in a backless off-shoulder dress adorned with silver embellishments for the cover, the actor opened up about her most memorable roles, working with acclaimed co-stars, and the changing way body image and performance are discussed in the industry today. (Also read: Meryl Streep reviews Karan Johar's The Devil Wears Prada look, Anne Hathaway asks him this question. Watch )

People Magazine names Anne Hathaway most beautiful star

Anne Hathaway named World's Most Beautiful Star 2026. (Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reflecting on The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway said the film remains one of her most cherished experiences despite the pressure surrounding it. She also spoke warmly about her co-stars, sharing, “Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick, and Meryl, I don’t talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do. She’s someone I admire. Someone who defines how it’s done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist. She’s unbelievable.” The sequel is set to release on May 1.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Hathaway also revisited her experience during The Dark Knight Rises promotions in 2012, when she played Catwoman. She addressed the kind of questions she received about her body transformation, recalling discomfort with how the focus often shifted to weight loss rather than performance and preparation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hathaway also revisited her experience during The Dark Knight Rises promotions in 2012, when she played Catwoman. She addressed the kind of questions she received about her body transformation, recalling discomfort with how the focus often shifted to weight loss rather than performance and preparation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She further explained that director Christopher Nolan had emphasised strength and stunt readiness over appearance, and she felt the public narrative often missed that intent. For her, the more meaningful discussion should have centred on the discipline and physical capability required for such a demanding role. About Anne Hathaway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further explained that director Christopher Nolan had emphasised strength and stunt readiness over appearance, and she felt the public narrative often missed that intent. For her, the more meaningful discussion should have centred on the discipline and physical capability required for such a demanding role. About Anne Hathaway {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anne Hathaway is an American actress known for her acclaimed work in film and television. Over the years, she has received several major honours, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Her films have collectively earned more than $6.8 billion at the global box office, and she was also ranked among the world’s highest-paid actresses in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anne Hathaway is an American actress known for her acclaimed work in film and television. Over the years, she has received several major honours, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Her films have collectively earned more than $6.8 billion at the global box office, and she was also ranked among the world’s highest-paid actresses in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

anne hathaway Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON