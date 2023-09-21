Anne Hathaway speaks out against obsession with ageing, internet reacts: 'She has Botox and fillers, this is hypocrisy'

Anne Hathaway, who will turn 41 in November, spoke about being happier now than she was in her twenties. The Oscar-winner, in a new interview with People, also opened up about how ageing is 'personal' and we need to stop asking women about it. A section of Instagram users was not happy with her remarks; the actor was branded 'hypocrite' for using 'Botox and fillers' herself. Also read: Anne Hathaway says her style is inspired by Gen Z

Anne Hathaway on ageing

Anne Hathaway at New York Fashion Week in 2022 (left); the actor in a still from her 2006 film Devil Wears Prada (right).

She told People, “Ageing is just another word for living. And what you do with it from there is personal and up to you. I feel great — I feel better than I did in my twenties because I'm taking much better care of myself... In my 30s, I had to give up alcohol. I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't lead the life that I wanted while drinking. And in my 40s I'm finding I have to support myself differently nutritionally. I want to go back and talk to my 25-year-old self who felt like she didn't have to do anything and just be like, ‘Oh honey, honey, there's a whole other world out there and it tastes like an avocado'.”

On postpartum snapback

Anne Hathaway also asked women to 'let their bodies be' after a pregnancy, instead of getting back in shape quickly. The actor is mom to sons Jonathan, 7 and Jack, 3, with husband Adam Shulman. She said, “People don't talk about this and it really made me feel better when I found out about it. It takes three years for your body to fully recover from a pregnancy. I didn't snap back. I want to be very, very clear about that. With my second, it took every minute of those three years. Let your body be a body. There's nowhere to get to. It's just now. Be present and take care of yourself and don't set expectations.”

Reactions to Anne's statement about

An Instagram user commented on the post shared by People – part of which read Anne Hathaway spills beauty secrets, "Anne has Botox, fillers. Whatever beauty 'secrets' these celebrities claim to use like coconut oil is such insane hypocrisy." A second commented, "Actresses always say that until they start to really age. It starts to really kick in, in your 50s. So Anne, take a seat." A third person commented, "No one cares about age except for these people."

One more wrote, "People, who aren’t obsessed with beauty, don’t have beauty secrets and don’t lie about their age." A person also commented, "Hysterical coming from someone that had so many facial cosmetic surgeries to stay young."

About Anne Hathaway

From her breakout roles in The Princess Diaries and Ella Enchanted to her more recent performances in Armageddon Time and WeCrashed, Anne Hathaway has come a long way. She is an Emmy Award-winning actor for a guest voice-over role on The Simpsons in addition to multiple Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and SAG nominations over the years. She also won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 2012's Les Misérables.

