Anne Hathaway says her style is inspired by Gen Z. Check out her best recent looks

Actor Anne Hathaway has a lot to teach the current generation about fashion. But, have you ever wondered who is the inspiration behind her sartorial choices? The actor recently told Vogue that her fashion game is influenced by Gen Z. She said, "I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z. It's a fun generation when it comes to fashion." Here's a list of her latest looks which proves her love for Gen Z-inspired fashion. Also read: Anne Hathaway dances her heart out in viral, mesmerising video, fans fall in love with her all over again Check out these recent photos of Anne Hathaway.

Best recent looks of Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway turned heads at Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show in a leopard statement outfit. It came with a mini printed dress with matching stockings, heels and a bag. She paired her look with minimal jewellery and left her hair untied for a Catwoman look. She remained the talk of the Pierpaolo Piccioli show in Paris. Celebs like BTS' Suga, Sam Smith and Charli XCX among others were seen at the event as well.

Barbiecore

At the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/ Winter 22-23 fashion show, Anne channelled her inner barbie with her all-pink statement outfit, even before Margot Robbie's film. Last year, the Devil Wears Prada actor slipped into a hot pink mini dress with matching pumps. She took over to the streets in Italy with mini accessories, such as diamonds and her signature pared-down makeup look.

Bomber jacket supremacy

Apart from fashion shows and red carpet events, Anna's everyday style also comes with Gen Z's influence. She was once snapped rocking baggy black cargo pants with a striped blue top and a leather bomber jacket for an effortless look. Her off-duty look was further elevated by a pair of black boots and a matching sling bag.

All things oversized

Anne hopped on the oversized blazer trend and pulled off monochrome co-ord sets with colourful handbags. A few months ago, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a bunch of photos in association with Bulgari. Her post read, “Grazie mille to my @bulgari family and @chriscolls for the joyful collaboration on the new accessories campaign!”

Valentino queen

Anne Hathaway proved her love for chic fashion statements at the Berlin Film Festival. She opted for a sheer Valentino Couture gown and paired it with a sheer polka dot underlay. She finished off with a pair of leather opera gloves and tied her hair into a chic bun. She came accessorised with Bulgaria jewellery.

Anne will be next seen in the upcoming film She Came to Me, alongside Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d'Arcy James, Harlow Jane and Evan Ellison. It will release in cinemas on September 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail