Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Anne Hathaway to star in screen adaptation of Robinne Lee's novel The Idea of You
hollywood

Anne Hathaway to star in screen adaptation of Robinne Lee's novel The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway will feature in Robinne Lee's novel The Idea of You's film adaptation. She will play a 40-year-old divorced mother.
PTI | , Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Anne Hathaway will play a 40 year old divorced woman in The Idea of You.

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is set to play the lead role in the film adaptation of author Robinne Lee's novel The Idea of You. The project is being jointly developed by Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment, reported Deadline.

Tony-nominated actor and filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt is adapting the screenplay based on the 2017 bestselling book.

The story is about Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother. Sophie's husband Dan leaves her for a younger woman, and now he has cancelled his Coachella trip with their 15-year old daughter.

Sophie picks up the pieces and braves the crowds and desert heat. There, she meets 24 year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she was 'exhausted and in too much pain' after two babies and four months postpartum

The project will be backed by Cathy Schulman's Welle Entertainment shingle along with Gabrielle Union and her production banner I'll Have Another.

Anne Hathaway, who won an Oscar for best supporting actress for 2012 movie Les Miserables, most recently featured in HBO Max's heist comedy Locked Down and Amazon's anthology series Solos.

The actor will next star in Apple TV Plus' miniseries We Crashed, based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork by Wondery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anne hathaway hollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Amrish Puri remembered on his 89th birth anniversary: 'Legend never dies'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:38 PM IST
telugu cinema

Ram Charan resumes shooting for RRR, celeb hairstylist Aalim Hakim to supervise actor’s look

PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:11 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Snake attacks zookeeper in the face in shocking video. Watch his reaction

Man claims he received Parle-G packet after ordering toy car on Amazon

SRK-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP