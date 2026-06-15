Anne Schedeen family: All we know about husband and daughter after her death

Actress Anne Schedeen, renowned for her role as matriarch Kate Tanner on the late-1980s sitcom ALF, has passed away. She was 77 years old.

Anne Schedeen, beloved ALF star, has passed away at 77. Her legacy includes creative energy and affection for family, dogs, and thrift shopping.(X@InMemoriamX)

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“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully,” states a post on her official Facebook page. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.”

“She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, ‘I’m always with you.’ And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honor.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, her cause of death was not revealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, her cause of death was not revealed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Christopher Barrett, her daughter Tay Barrett, her daughter-in-law Hilary Flynn, her sister Sarabeth Schedeen, her niece Minnie Schedeen, her brother Roland "Tony" Schedeen, and her sister-in-law Julieann Schedeen. Anne Schedeen's career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Christopher Barrett, her daughter Tay Barrett, her daughter-in-law Hilary Flynn, her sister Sarabeth Schedeen, her niece Minnie Schedeen, her brother Roland "Tony" Schedeen, and her sister-in-law Julieann Schedeen. Anne Schedeen's career {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Luanne Ruth Schedeen, an American actress, was born on January 8, 1949, in Portland, Oregon. She embarked on her acting career in the early 1970s, initially using the name Annie Schedeen. Her professional journey began in television, where she secured an exclusive contract with Universal Pictures, leading to numerous guest roles in some of the most popular drama and comedy series of that era. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Luanne Ruth Schedeen, an American actress, was born on January 8, 1949, in Portland, Oregon. She embarked on her acting career in the early 1970s, initially using the name Annie Schedeen. Her professional journey began in television, where she secured an exclusive contract with Universal Pictures, leading to numerous guest roles in some of the most popular drama and comedy series of that era. {{/usCountry}}

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Throughout the first fifteen years of her career, Schedeen became a well-known figure on American television, thanks to her recurring roles and collaborations in successful productions. Some of her most significant credits from this time include iconic series such as "Emergency!", "Three's Company" (where she portrayed various characters), "Cheers", "Magnum, P.I.", and "The Incredible Hulk". In addition to her extensive television work, she also made occasional appearances in films, including the cult horror movie Embryo (1976).

The pinnacle of her career, which brought her international fame, occurred in 1986 when she was cast as Kate Tanner in the popular sitcom ALF. Over the course of four seasons and 99 episodes, she played the role of the sensible matriarch of the family that welcomed the irreverent extraterrestrial, becoming a key comedic and emotional figure in the series. Following the show's cancellation in 1990, her appearances in the media became infrequent until her eventual retirement from acting, after which she shifted her focus to interior design and philanthropy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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