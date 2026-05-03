Multnomah Athletic Club closed: Suspect dead after Oregon bomb attack, chilling footage emerges

Following the extinguishment of the fire by firefighters, crews discovered a deceased person within the vehicle.

"Some employees saw a vehicle slowly driving around the location and enter into the MAC club through a window, and that vehicle continued driving inside of the MAC club," said Portland Police Commander James Crooker. "And, it was shortly found engulfed in flames by the employees who called 911."

Portland Fire & Rescue teams arrived at approximately 2:49 a.m. on May 2 in response to reports of a vehicle that had smashed through the club's main entrance.

A man has died after deliberately driving his vehicle into the Multnomah Athletic Club in Oregon and igniting a fire early on Saturday, according to officials from Portland fire and police, KATU reported.

Explosive Disposal Unit employed The Explosive Disposal Unit of the Portland Police Bureau is aiding in the investigation after officials uncovered multiple homemade explosives and propane tanks.

Jim DeFrain, the supervisor of the Explosive Disposal Unit, stated that upon the arrival of investigators shortly after 4 a.m., they found several devices that had already detonated, resulting in considerable damage to the structure, and crews have persistently uncovered additional devices throughout the day.

"It looked like there was an intent to detonate more than actually, ultimately was detonated," he said.

He expressed concern regarding the proximity of the gas line to the incident, given that the kitchen is near the location where the vehicle ignited.

The Explosive Disposal Unit employed remote techniques, including the use of robots, to safely relocate identified devices.

"I've been a bomb technician here in the city for over 13 years," DeFrain said. "This is by far the most complex scene that I've ever dealt with."

Police Chief Bob Day said that the bureau is assured there are no additional threats and that the crash was not an isolated event.

Multnomah Athletic Club issues statement In a statement sent via email, the communications director of the Multnomah Athletic Club informed KATU, “Early Saturday morning, a vehicle crashed into the Multnomah Athletic Club. We are deeply saddened to learn that one individual was found deceased at the scene. We are still assessing the full extent of the damage. Thankfully, no MAC members, staff, or guests were injured.”

The statement added, “We are grateful for the swift response and coordination among local and federal authorities, including the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue. Our team is cooperating fully as they lead the investigation, and out of respect for that process, we’ll defer to them for additional details.”

Multnomah Athletic Club closed Authorities have yet to disclose the identity of the individual involved, and they have stated that the investigation is still in progress.

The club will stay closed until additional notice, according to the communications director.

“The MAC will remain closed until further notice to allow law enforcement to complete their work and for us to ensure the facility is safe. At this time, we do not have a timeline for reopening,” the statement said.

The Multnomah Athletic Club also announced on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice.

However, police have confirmed that the driver was a male.