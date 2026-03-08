‘Lights himself on fire’: Video shows scary scene from Portland anti-ICE protest

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor reposted the video, writing, “An anti-ICE rioter outside ICE Portland has accidentally lit themself on FIRE while trying to burn the American flag”.

“During the demonstration, the flames briefly spread and ignite parts of his own clothing before he quickly manages to put the fire out as people nearby try to put it out,” Rawalerts wrote.

A video circulating on X claims to show an anti-ICE protester accidentally setting himself on fire while trying to burn an American flag outside the Portland ICE facility. The video shows the fire briefly spreading and igniting parts of the man’s clothing. However, he manages to put it out.

‘Must have never been told not to play with fire’ Many commented on Sortor’s post after the video went viral. “The good news is that he is unemployed, and won’t have to work tomorrow,” one user joked. “Somehow this will be blamed on Trump and ICE,” a user wrote, while another said, “Must have never been told not to play with fire. Lol”.

“This is proof positive that he’s a “Liar, liar…”,” joked a user, while another said, “Sometimes the evil you wish on others hits you.” “Fighting the system by becoming a cautionary tale about reading instructions. 4D chess,” wrote one user.

HT.com has not independently verified the video, where it took place, and the circumstances that led to the incident.

Portland residents win court order limiting ICE agents’ tear gas use Meanwhile, a federal judge in Oregon on Friday, March 6, limited federal officers’ use of tear gas during protests at a Portland federal immigration building. This was done as part of a lawsuit filed by an adjacent affordable housing complex after months of repeated exposure.

The preliminary injunction was issued by US District Judge Amy Baggio after a hearing last month. At the hearing, residents of the complex described physical and psychological symptoms ranging from difficulty breathing, coughing, burning eyes and hives to anxiety and panic attacks, according to The Seattle Times. Some even said they were wearing gas masks in their own homes.

This move came amid increasing concerns about federal officers using aggressive crowd-control tactics. Several cities across the country have seen demonstrations against ICE in recent months, especially after the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.