The family of Anne Schedeen, who starred as matriarch Kate Tanner on NBC’s ALF (1986-’90), has spoken out after she died at the age of 77. Her family announced the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 14. Anne Schedeen death: ALF actress' family speaks out, says she left behind legacy of ‘burning hatred for Trump’ (Anne Schedeen/Facebook)

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her,” the family wrote.

“She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, “I’m always with you.” And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honor,” the post added.