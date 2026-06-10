Bomb threat at University of Oregon update: Hayward Field evacuated ahead of NCAA Track and Field Championships; details

The Hayward Field stadium in the University of Oregon, which is at 1585 E 13th Ave, Eugene, was evacuated on Tuesday amid reports of a bomb threat being made. A view of Hayward Field stadium in University of Oregon amid a bomb threat report there. (University of Oregon)

The university urged everyone to evacuate and the alert they sent out reportedly read “EVACUATE: Hayward Field. Due to a bomb threat.” The NCAA Track and Field Championships are set to begin at Hayward Field tomorrow, June 10.

The University of Oregon Police Department is reportedly at the site and investigating. The process is expected to take several hours, as per reports.

“Hayward Field and the surrounding area due to a Bomb Threat. UOPD is on site investigating, which is expected to take several hours,” an update from UO read.

Hayward Field bomb threat throws things in disarray A reporter put up a video showing multiple police cars in the area. “I was getting ready to head to Hayward Field for today's NCAA track and field press conference,” the journalist shared.

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“On my way here, we heard there was a bomb threat,” the journalist added. They shared that people who were inside were asked to evacuate and those practicing inside also had to leave.