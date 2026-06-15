Anne Schedeen, who starred as matriarch Kate Tanner on NBC’s ALF (1986-’90), has died at the age of 77. Her family announced the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 14. Anne Schedeen cause of death: How did ALF actress die at 77? What her family said (Anne Schedeen/Facebook)

Anne Schedeen cause of death While Schedeen’s family did not reveal how exactly she died, they said that she “passed peacefully.”

“She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, “I’m always with you.” And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honor,” the post said.

The post added that Schedeen is survived by “beloved friends and family including her husband of 55 years Christopher Barrett, darling daughter Taylor Barrett, daughter-in-law, Hilary Flynn, sister Sarabeth Schedeen, niece Minnie Schedeen, brother Roland “Tony” Schedeen, sister in-law Julieann Schedeen, and her beloved rescue dogs Roo and Red.”

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“In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to one of Annie’s favorite causes, Habitat for Humanity,” added the post. “We all love you, Annie.”

Schedeen’s death was confirmed to Deadline by her longtime agent Tom Markley. “Annie meant the world to her family and this agency,” he said.

Who was Anne Schedeen? Schedeen was born on January 8, 949 in Portland, Oregon. She started drama classes as a child, studying and performing at Portland Civic Theatre. She moved to New York City to pursue an acting career after performing dinner theater in Hawaii. She later moved to Los Angeles and signed a contract with Universal Pictures.

Schedeen made her onscreen debut in a 1974 episode of The Six Million Dollar Man. Later, she appeared in episodes of McCloud, The Bionic Woman, Emergency!, The Incredible Hulk, Three’s Company, Cheers, Magnum PI, Murder She Wrote and Judging Amy, as well as movies like Embryo (1976), Flight to Holocaust (1977), Exo-Man (1977), Champions: A Love Story (1979), Second Thoughts (1983), Slow Burn (1986) and Cast the First Stone (1989).

Schedeen was best known for her role as Kate Tanner on the NBC sitcom ALF, which ran for four seasons from 1986 to 1990.