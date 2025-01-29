Menu Explore
Anthony Mackie defends his 'Captain America shouldn't represent' America remark after backlash

PTI |
Jan 29, 2025 01:53 PM IST

Anthony Mackie faced backlash for saying that Captain America need not represent America while promoting MCU's upcoming film, Brave New World.

Hollywood star Anthony Mackie has issued a clarification after he received backlash for saying that the beloved superhero character Captain America doesn't represent America.

Sam Wilson is the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Sam Wilson is the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anthony Mackie clarifies his Captain America remarks

Mackie, who headlines his first solo movie as the superhero in Captain America: Brave New World, posted a note on his Instagram Stories.

“Let me be clear about this; I’m a proud American, and taking on the shield of a hero like Cap is the honour of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. Cap has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to," he wrote.

The controversy started during an event to promote Brave New World in Rome earlier this week where Mackie expressed his views on the symbolism of Captain America.

The backlash to Mackie's earlier remarks

“Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word and has honour, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable," he said at the event.

The actor's comments went viral on social media with many fans of the superhero character criticising Mackie for downplaying Captain America's patriotic values.

About Captain America: Brave New World

Brave New World marks Marvel Studios' first Captain America film since Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed the shield to Mackie's Sam Wilson at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

In the interim, Mackie starred in the Disney series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), which delved into the complexities and challenges of a Black man taking on the mantle of Captain America.

Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah, is set to be released in theatres worldwide on February 14. The movie also features Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson and Harrison Ford.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
