Anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs recovered from Matthew Perry's apartment

Tragedy struck Hollywood this weekend as beloved actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on "Friends," was found dead in his home on Saturday. While the news of his apparent drowning shocked fans and colleagues, law enforcement sources have now disclosed that multiple prescription drugs were discovered in Perry's residence.

FILE PHOTO: Matthew Perry poses at the premiere of the television series "The Kennedys After Camelot" at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California U.S., March 15, 2017. (REUTERS)

Authorities have clarified that there were no illegal drugs found on the premises. The drugs uncovered include anti-depressants, anti-anxiety medications, and a COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) drug, according to TMZ. COPD is a condition characterized by airflow blockage and breathing-related issues, often linked to smoking, which Perry had admitted to throughout his life.

The Los Angeles County Coroner has confirmed Perry's death and will conduct an autopsy to determine if any of these prescription drugs were present in his system at the time of his passing. However, the results may not be available for several months.

On the day of his tragic death, Perry was reportedly playing pickleball at the Rivera County Club near his Pacific Palisades home for two hours. He returned home, requesting his assistant to pick up a new iPhone and prescription glasses. Tragically, just two hours later, the assistant discovered the star unresponsive in his jacuzzi and called 911.

The 911 dispatch recording, although mostly bleeped out, includes a mention of "drowning," shedding light on the circumstances surrounding Perry's passing.

Matthew Perry had been candid about his ongoing struggles with drug addiction over the years. In a 2002 interview with the New York Times, he revealed his fear of dying due to addiction, saying, "I didn't get sober because I felt like it. I got sober because I was worried I was going to die the next day."

His battles with addiction, including a dependence on Vicodin, were well-documented. After a jet skiing accident in 1997, he was consuming up to 55 pills daily and sought rehab shortly thereafter. In 2001, he returned to rehab, describing it as hitting rock bottom. Perry's determination to save himself led to reaching out to those willing to help him.

In 2022, he disclosed spending nearly $10 million on his journey to sobriety. Perry's passing leaves a void in the entertainment world, and his struggles serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle many face with addiction.

