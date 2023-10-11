Jason Momoa arrived on Aquaman 2 set dressed as Depp to drive Amber Heard away, Musk threatened to 'burn' WB: Report

It's no news that Warner Bros was initially considering dumping Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. But Variety reports that as per the notes from the actor's therapy sessions leaked on Reddit, the extent of alleged mistreatment on set was quite grave, even from her co-star Jason Momoa and director James Wan, particularly after her public legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. (Also Read: Exploring the 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' trailer as Black Manta's hunt begins)

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the trailer of Aquaman 2

Here are the top revelations which have resurfaced on Reddit, after Johnny's lawyers paid the court fees for the release of Amber's therapy notes amid their trial last year:

Jason Momoa drunk on set

In one of the therapy sessions reportedly from December 2021, Amber told her therapist that Jason was intoxicated on the film set one day and he even came dressed as Johnny Depp, in an alleged attempt to drive Amber away from the project. “Jason said he wanted me fired. Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too,” Amber's therapist notes state.

James Wan imposed a blackout on Amber

More notes from the therapist suggest that James joined Jason in the quest to push Amber away from Aquaman 2 by shouting at her and prohibiting her from posting anything about Aquaman on her social media or clicking selfies with anyone on set. “He raised his voice @ me — ‘I can’t even post about Aquaman’ — made it like it was my fault – I said ‘I’m sorry.' Nobody could take selfies with me on set given blackout,” state the notes.

Elon Musk's threatening letter to Warner Bros

Another hot revelation, though not from Amber's therapist notes, but from sources close to development as unearthed by Variety, claim that Amber's former boyfriend and billionaire Elon Musk warned Warner Bros against firing her when they were considering to do so even before her public legal battle with Johnny. The reason behind the decision was the lack of chemistry between Amber and Jason in the first part, which released back in 2018.

The report claims Elon's lawyer sent a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros threatening to burn the house down” if Amber is dropped from the sequel.

Aquaman 2 is slated to release in cinemas on December 20.

