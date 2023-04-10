Arcane Season 2: Possible release date, plot, Official update and more

2021 was a blast for the animated movie lover, as Arcane, the Netflix series based on the League of Legend and its lore, took the market by story. The series set a new definition for the animated genre and even grabbed the Emmy Award for the Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation category in 2022. This video game adapted series swept almost every award it was nominated for and since then many fans regardless if they are gamers or casual OTT consumers are asking for the sequel. While Riot already confirmed that it’s in production but they are very tight-lipped about anything more.

Image Credit: Netflix

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interview with LPL caster, Guan Ze Yuan, Riot Games CEO, Nicolo Laurent provided some insights for the upcoming series and revealed that they are overwhelmed by the Arcane’s success internally.

Riot CEO revealed that fans have to wait another year for Season 2

In the interview when Riot boss was asked about the release date of Arcane Season 2, he replied that he just watched episode three before coming and confirmed that the series is in production zone: “I just watched the third episode of season 2 before my flight, so we are making progress on it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also addressed, “It is not ready yet, and there are two reasons for that. One, you want the quality and you just don’t want to rush so that takes time and it’s a good reason. The bad reason is, honestly, we didn’t know whether Season 1 was going to be a success so we didn’t start Season 2 until it happened. If I had known, we could have started Season 2 way earlier, but we didn’t know and we are paying the price. It’s unfortunately not going to be this year.”

Image Credit: Netflix

What will happen in Arcane Season 2?.

Set in League of Legends lore, Arcane laments the origin story of two sisters Vi and Jinx along with other major characters. And the final episode raised so many questions for Jayce, Mel, Viktor and Cassandra’s fate. There’s also what happened with Ekko? That means they left lots of plot holes to patch and explore in season two and it is also possible that they will introduce lots of characters from the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arcane 2 release date

Image Credit: Netflix

As Nicola confirmed that it is not happening in 2023, he didn’t reveal any exact time period and there is not a sign of a trailer yet. So fans may expect a trailer drop in Holiday, 2023 and the series may start premiering from November 2024, as Arcane Season 1 also started their journey on November 6, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So it’s a small but important update for the fans to wait another year for their most anticipated Arcane Season 2.