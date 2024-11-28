Are Angelina Jolie and Akala really dating? Rumoured couple reportedly ‘share the same passion when…’

Angelina Jolie’s speculated boyfriend, Akala poured a bucket of cold water over dating rumours of him and the actor. He recently attended Rosewood London Hotel’s Christmas party but he was not alone. While many expected Jolie to join him at the event, he appeared at the bash with Chanelle Newman and introduced her as his “girlfriend” to fellow guests. Speculation of a romance between Angelina Jolie and Akala is quashed as he introduces Chanelle Newman as his girlfriend.(X)

Also Read: How Christian Louboutin made the perfect shoes for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, ‘It was very emotional’

Akala debunks rumours of dating with Jolie

After months of dating speculations, recent reports revealed that Akala and Jolie’s bond is just friendly and Chanelle is good friends with the actor. A source told People that the trio “all work together” adding, the film producer is present at “every event” of Akala and Jolie.

The source told People, “She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there.” They shared that the two have been friends for ‘several years” and “share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes.” The insider added that the once-speculated couple “did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him.”

Akala and Jolie have been spotted together attending several events such as her London premiere for her upcoming film Maria. He was also present at the promotion events of the movie in New York City and Venice along with parties for her brand–Atelier Jolie, as reported by Daily Mail.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio's engagement rumours with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti debunked

Jolie and Akala dating rumours

The rumours of a blooming romance between the British rapper and the Hollywood actor first sparked in May after In Touch reported that ye two have been dating for “more than a year.” Earlier in August, during the Venice Film Festival, the two were reportedly spotted leaving Jolie’s Venice hotel together which reignited their romance rumours.

Meanwhile, Jolie is also embroiled in a legal battle with her ex– Brad Pitt over their French Winery, Chateau Miraval amid their eight-year-long divorce. The latter sued the Maleficient actor for selling her half of the winery without telling him on October 21 for $67 million. The two went their separate ways after several years of dating and two years of marriage. They also share six children– sons Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 16, and daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16.