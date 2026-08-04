Los Angeles, Actor-singer Ariana Grande has addressed her decision to step away from limelight with a career break, saying it was not an impulsive thing.

Ariana Grande addresses upcoming break, says it wasn't a sudden decision

The actor had announced via her representative that she was taking a break after the end of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

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Addressing the announcement during her performance in Chicago, the 33-year-old actor said sometimes the news gets blown out of proportion, reported Variety.

"Sometimes when a story comes out that's not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion. So I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much. The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing," she said.

"It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago, and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."

The "Wicked" star said she wanted to address her planned break after she heard that her fans were worried "that negativity was ruining things" for her.

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{{^usCountry}} "Honestly, this is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Honestly, this is not what that is. And I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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The earlier statement shared by the representative said the decision was made due to "ongoing public scrutiny."

Grande's weight loss over the years has attracted intense media speculation and her current thinness has sparked health concerns for her with many comparing it to platinum-selling singer Karen Carpenter. Carpenter, 32, died of heart failure brought on by anorexia and bulimia in 1983.

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