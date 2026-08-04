...
...
Next Story

Ariana Grande addresses upcoming break, says it wasn't a sudden decision

Ariana Grande addresses upcoming break, says it wasn't a sudden decision

Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 13:27:28 IST
PTI |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Los Angeles, Actor-singer Ariana Grande has addressed her decision to step away from limelight with a career break, saying it was not an impulsive thing.

Ariana Grande addresses upcoming break, says it wasn't a sudden decision
Ariana Grande addresses upcoming break, says it wasn't a sudden decision

The actor had announced via her representative that she was taking a break after the end of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Addressing the announcement during her performance in Chicago, the 33-year-old actor said sometimes the news gets blown out of proportion, reported Variety.

"Sometimes when a story comes out that's not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion. So I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much. The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing," she said.

"It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago, and it's a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."

The "Wicked" star said she wanted to address her planned break after she heard that her fans were worried "that negativity was ruining things" for her.

The earlier statement shared by the representative said the decision was made due to "ongoing public scrutiny."

Grande's weight loss over the years has attracted intense media speculation and her current thinness has sparked health concerns for her with many comparing it to platinum-selling singer Karen Carpenter. Carpenter, 32, died of heart failure brought on by anorexia and bulimia in 1983.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
los angelesariana grande
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home/Entertainment/Hollywood/Ariana Grande addresses upcoming break, says it wasn't a sudden decision
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe