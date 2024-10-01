Menu Explore
Ariana Grande sets the record straight on the cosmetic procedures she has gotten done: ‘Why do we care?’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Oct 01, 2024 07:44 PM IST

Ariana Grande denied having a nose job or breast augmentation in a new interview that was staged as a lie detector test.

Ariana Grande shut down all the allegations that she has had plastic surgery in a new interview with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo. In a new interview that was staged as a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, the actor-singer was asked whether she got any work done, to which she remained truthful and said that she has always been ‘open’ about her beauty secrets. (Also read: Ariana Grande says backlash to her Wicked voice change was sexist: 'When it's a male actor that does it, it's acclaimed')

Ariana Grande at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)(AFP)
Ariana Grande at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)(AFP)

What Ariana said

During a segment in the interview, Ariana was asked by Cynthia whether she got any work done to feel more popular. In response she said, “No.” A breast surgery? She replied: “No, can you imagine?” Asked whether she got a face-lift, she answered, “No, not yet. I’m open.”

When the other lady said that she is being truthful seeing the lie detector results, Ariana hit back by saying, “This is the best day of my life. Take that you YouTube people… Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?"

More details

This is not the first time that Ariana has opened up about these rumours. Last year, the actor fought back tears during a make-up video for Vogue, sharing that she got a ton of lip filler.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ariana in Wicked: Part 1. It is directed by Jon M Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. Apart from Ariana, the first of the two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, and Peter Dinklage in supporting roles. Wicked: Part Two is set for release by Universal Pictures on November 21, 2025, instead of November 26, 2025.

