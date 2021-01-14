Armie Hammer breaks silence on DMs scandal, says he's quit his upcoming film

Actor Armie Hammer in a statement has addressed recent text messages that were shared online, in which he allegedly told a woman that he is '100% a cannibal' and desired to 'drink your blood'.

The actor, who recently starred in Netflix's Rebecca film, and has appeared in high-profile projects such as The Social Network, Call Me By Your Name, and The Lone Ranger, also announced that he is stepping down from his role opposite Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding.

He said, according to Vareity, “I’m not responding to these b******t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

A representative from the film was quoted as saying, "Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

The messages, shared on Instagram recently, allegedly showed the actor talking in graphic detail about sexual fantasies, which included cannibalism, rape, and slavery.

The actor separated from Elizabeth Chambers, his wife of a decade, in 2020. They have two children. Amid the scandal, an old interview in which he spoke about his sexual fantasies resurfaced. “I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change,” he told Playboy in 2013. “And I mean that for the better — it’s not like I’m suffering in any way. But you can’t really pull your wife’s hair. It gets to a point where you say, ‘I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do.'”

