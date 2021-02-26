Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours
hollywood

As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours

The fans of Harry Potter star Emma Watson were shocked as a report hinted that the actor has given up her career in acting and is devoting her time to her boyfriend.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.

Harry Potter star Emma Watson hasn't been active on social media and this seemed to be enough to fuel rumours that the actor has actually retired from acting as well. Even as fans flooded social media with sad memes and requests for the actor to not quit films, her manager has confirmed that Emma has no plans to retire.

As the rumour gained steam, her manager Jason Weinberg said in a statement to EW on Thursday, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

A report in Daily Mail on Sunday had claimed that the actor had gone 'dormant' and was stepping back from limelight to settle with boyfriend Leo Robinton, with whom she is in a relationship since one-and-a-half year. The portal had quoted a source as saying, "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."

But until the clarification came, fans took to Twitter to pay her tributes and remember her body of work. A fan wrote, "Everyone say thank you emma watson for gracing us with the legend that is hermione granger." Another wrote, "No more emma watson??? she is one of my fav but it's okay as long as she's happy with her decision."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Emma was last seen in Little Women in 2019. She played the role of Meg March in the film directed by Greta Gerwig. She was earlier seen in The Circle and the live-action version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Emma had shot to fame with the Harry Potter film series, based on author JK Rowling's books, which chronicle the story of the eponymous teenage hero Harry Potter. The series was made into a blockbuster film franchise led by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma and Rupert Grint.

Also read: 'It got too dangerous': Sacha Baron Cohen officially retires from playing Borat

The eight-film series started with 2001's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and culminated with two back-to-back movies -- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emma watson harry potter actor

Related Stories

tv

Arshi Khan laughs off criticism for Bigg Boss 14 after-party dress, reveals Salman Khan’s hilarious reaction to it

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:10 AM IST
web series

Nia Sharma recalls fight with Jamai 2.0 co-star Ravi Dubey: ‘Channel had to intervene’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:18 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP