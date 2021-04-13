Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / As Kirron Kher battles cancer, Sam Heughan invites her and Anupam Kher to the sets of Outlander
hollywood

As Kirron Kher battles cancer, Sam Heughan invites her and Anupam Kher to the sets of Outlander

After Anupam Kher revealed that Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe sent messages to an ailing Kirron Kher, the Text For You star has invited the couple for a set visit.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Outlander's Sam Heughan invites Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher on the sets of the show.

After sending an ailing Kirron Kher his best wishes, Sam Heughan has now invited her and her husband, actor Anupam Kher, to the sets of his show Outlander.

"Sending much love and wishes. If you both want to visit set one day, let me know, love to show you both around.x," the actor wrote in a tweet. His invite came as a response to Anupam's tweet revealing Sam and his Outlander co-star Caitríona Balfe's sweet gesture over the weekend.

Reacting to the offer, Anupam said, "Thank you so much for your generosity @SamHeughan!! When #Kirron is feeling healthier and world is a good place to travel freely we both will take that offer and visit the sets of @Outlander_STARZ! Keep up the great work my friend!"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chris Hemsworth drops Thor: Love and Thunder BTS video with son in a cape, watch

When Brad Pitt visited Varanasi, said that he found it 'absolutely staggering'

Padma Patil actor announces pregnancy, Harry Potter cast-mates congratulate her

Henry Cavill introduces fans to girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, see pic

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth drops new BTS Thor: Love and Thunder video with his son in a cape, watch

On Sunday, Anupam took to Twitter and revealed that the international stars had sent the couple their best wishes. "Thank you @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan for your wonderful & caring message for @KirronKherBJP. She is a great admirer of both of you and your show @Outlander_STARZ. She is deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture. And so am I. Looking forward to #Season6. Stay safe," he said.

Earlier this month, Anupam issued a statement to confirm Kirron has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

"She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," he added.

Anupam has a few projects in the pipeline. This includes Moh Maaya, The Last Show and The Kashmir Files.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sam heughan anupam kher kirron kher outlander

Related Stories

bollywood

Anupam Kher thanks well-wishers for supporting Kirron Kher after cancer diagnosis, says: 'She conveys her gratitude'

PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:23 PM IST
bollywood

As wife Kirron fights blood cancer, Anupam Kher shares a hopeful tweet: 'I share a beautiful relation with God'

PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 09:02 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP