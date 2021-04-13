As Kirron Kher battles cancer, Sam Heughan invites her and Anupam Kher to the sets of Outlander

After sending an ailing Kirron Kher his best wishes, Sam Heughan has now invited her and her husband, actor Anupam Kher, to the sets of his show Outlander.

"Sending much love and wishes. If you both want to visit set one day, let me know, love to show you both around.x," the actor wrote in a tweet. His invite came as a response to Anupam's tweet revealing Sam and his Outlander co-star Caitríona Balfe's sweet gesture over the weekend.

Reacting to the offer, Anupam said, "Thank you so much for your generosity @SamHeughan!! When #Kirron is feeling healthier and world is a good place to travel freely we both will take that offer and visit the sets of @Outlander_STARZ! Keep up the great work my friend!"

On Sunday, Anupam took to Twitter and revealed that the international stars had sent the couple their best wishes. "Thank you @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan for your wonderful & caring message for @KirronKherBJP. She is a great admirer of both of you and your show @Outlander_STARZ. She is deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture. And so am I. Looking forward to #Season6. Stay safe," he said.

Earlier this month, Anupam issued a statement to confirm Kirron has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

"She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," he added.

Anupam has a few projects in the pipeline. This includes Moh Maaya, The Last Show and The Kashmir Files.