At Home with the Furys: Release Date, Trailer Plot and more Details

The highly anticipated release of "At Home With The Furys" on Netflix is just around the corner, and eager fans are curious about the streaming start date. This documentary marks the much-awaited television comeback of renowned boxer Tyson Fury, also known as the 'Gypsy King.' Get ready to stream "At Home With The Furys" on Netflix very soon.

At Home With The Furys release date

We share everything we know about upcoming documentary At Home With The Furys, arriving on Netflix this August.

The upcoming series, "At Home With The Furys," is set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, August 16th. Consisting of nine captivating episodes, the series was initially revealed on August 24, 2022, during the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Netflix has said, “The series will give audiences a fly-on-the-wall view of Fury’s inner life at his mansion in Morecambe, England, and his decision to focus on his family, particularly as the boxer has ebbed in and out of retirement for the last several years. Fury fans will get an inside look of what a legendary boxer’s life looks like when the gloves are off changing diapers, driving the kids to school, and finding meaning outside of the ring.”

Taking to Instagram to share the trailer for the new show, Tyson Fury wrote, "A series that will pack a serious punch in your Netflix queue - A jaw-dropping insight into the Fury kingdom so buckle up for a knockout show".

Fury's fans were excited by the announcement, with one commenting, "This will be a great watch", while another said, "I’ll be tuning into this one".

What is At Home With The Furys about?

"At Home With The Fury" offers an intimate look into Tyson Fury's life after retiring from boxing, as he navigates the challenges of this significant change. Having retired twice before, Tyson opens up in the trailer about how boxing has been his main source of purpose, making the transition to a quieter life difficult. Despite facing depression and managing ADHD and bipolar disorder, he contemplates accepting a fight in Iceland, which concerns his wife, Paris.

The trailer also showcases Tommy Fury and his girlfriend Molly-Mae as they prepare to embrace parenthood, anticipating the arrival of their first child born in January 2023. Tommy expresses his readiness to become a father, playfully sharing his plans to be present for all the important moments, including a humorous exchange about cutting the placenta, to which Molly corrects him, "No, you're not going to cut the placenta, you'll cut the umbilical cord."

As the series unfolds, viewers can expect glimpses into the couple's post-Love Island life, adding to the heartfelt and engaging story of the Fury family's unique journey.

