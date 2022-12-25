Avatar The Way of Water box office day 9 collection: Film crosses 200 cr mark, could take away Cirkus' share

After a solid first week, Avatar The Way of Water heads into its second week in India attaining blockbuster status. The James Cameron film earned around ₹20.75 crore nett on its second Saturday, taking its final collections so far to almost ₹223 crore nett. The Avatar sequel has easily entered the 200 crore club and could earn ₹300 crore if it holds steady in this coming week. (Also read: Avatar The Way of Water passes $600 million at the global box office, here's how much India contributed)

The sci-fi film looks to have a huge second weekend now that the Bollywood release on Friday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus, has also had a weak start. Additionally, taking advantage of the Christmas holidays, the Avatar sequel could capture the family audience as well.

According to a report on the trade website Box Office India, Avatar The Way of Water has had excellent collections in South. It amounted to 50% of its all India collections on the second Friday of its release. The film is even holding its own against the local film releases.

James's The Way of Water has released 13 years after the 2009 original film. The sequel follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as they try and protect their kids from the return of the Skypeople and Colonel Quaritch (Steven Lang) who is hell-bent on revenge. The film also introduces a new water tribe of the Na'vi called the Metkayina.

Avatar The Way of Water, which released globally on December 16, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement. In India, the film has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Plans are already underway for the next two installments in the Avatar franchise to continue the saga of the Na'vi tribes of Pandora.

The Hindustan Times review of the film had stated, " The Way of Water's finale is grand, messy and emotional, with several echoes of James's own Titanic (1997) and its warm, emotional ending. But the much-touted running time of a 192 minutes isn't much of a factor here. The action keeps you engaged on the big screen as the screenplay by James, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver sets up scenarios that can take the franchise forward."

