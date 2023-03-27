Baby boom in Hollywood: From Lindsay Lohan, Kaley Cuoco to Rihanna, check out celebs that are ready to embrace parenthood

From Rihanna’s second pregnancy to Lindsay Lohan’s first baby, many celebrities from the world of Hollywood are expecting babies in 2023. And every outing where they flaunt their baby bumps, makes us excited about the arrival of the little one. As the list continues to grow, we get you a list of celebs who are ready to embrace parenthood, or have just welcomed their bundle of joy.

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas

Alexander Skarsgård

Actor Alexander Skarsgard has confirmed that he welcomed his first child with girlfriend Tuva Novotny recently. “Thank you very much,” Skarsgard said while responding to a congratulatory message by ET. Skarsgard and Novotny were spotted out in November with their baby. He even showed a stuffed animal he received at the premiere of Succession season four.

Gina Rodriguez

Actor Gina Rodriguez is officially a mother! The 38-year-old actor and her husband Joe LoCicero have welcomed their first child together. According to People magazine, the couple is now the proud parents of a baby boy. It was in July last year when the Jane the Virgin actor announced that she and her husband, who got married in 2019, were expecting their first baby.

Sarah Snook

Succession actor Sarah Snook is expecting her first child with husband Dave Lawson. It was during the premiere of season four in New York City when she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they are expecting their first child together. The 35-year-old pregnant star discussed her baby bump, revealing that she is 32 weeks along. “It’s exciting. I feel great,” she said.

Lindsay Lohan

Actor Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom soon. The 36-year-old Parent Trap actor is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas. She took to Instagram to share the news by sharing a photograph of a white onesie that reads “coming soon”. She wrote, “We are blessed and excited”. A rep for the couple confirmed the news to People magazine. She married the financier in early July, after announcing her engagement with a series of Instagram photos in 2021.

Kaley Cuoco

Actor Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The 37-year-old dropped the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on October 11. She wrote, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023… beyond blessed and over the moon… I love you”. “I have no plan and I’ve read zero books so that’s the type of mom I will be,”Kaley recently told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “It’s gonna be great, I trust the process”.

Rihanna

Multiple award winning artist Rihanna is expecting her second baby, and she shared the news of the same with the world during her Super Bowl Halftime performance where she flaunted her baby bump. Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit down to reveal her belly. The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

Constance Wu

The Fresh Off The Boat actor is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Ryan Kattner. Her baby bump was spotted by paparazzi in February when the actor was spotted out on a walk. She later confirmed the pregnancy through an Instagram Story, writing, “Bun in the oven”.

Jessie J

On January 7, singer Jessie J announced an addition to her little fam. Ahead of the BRIT awards on February 11, the singer revealed she’s having a boy via Instagram. The video she posted showed her pregnancy journey in the studio and her ultrasound. The Price Tag singer, 34, suffered a miscarriage in November 2021.

Hilary Swank

Actor Hilary Swank, who is married to Philip Schneider, is expecting twins. She announced the good news on Good Morning America on October 5, 2022. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” she said. She is due in April.

Carey Mulligan

The actor is expecting her third child with husband Marcus Mumford, her team confirmed to People magazine in January. The baby will be joining siblings Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5. She has not revealed the baby’s sex or her due date yet.

Meghan Trainor

Singer Meghan Trainor is expecting baby number 2 with her husband, Daryl Sabara. She shared the news in January. “What a blessing,” Meghan told PEOPLE, adding, “I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dream. I’m halfway there—I want four kids”.

Claire Danes

In January, Claire Danes’ representative shared that she is expecting a baby with hubby Hugh Dancy. They currently have two sons, Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4. The couple announced the news two days before Danes, 43, hit the Golden Globes red carpet, where she debuted her little bump.

Greta Gerwig

The director is pregnant with her second child with Noah Baumbach. The couple already has one child together, Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, who is 3. Gerwig told everyone her big news in December last year during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I am with child,” she said, adding, “I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared.”

Adam Driver

Adam Driver is set to be a dad for the second time. The Marriage Story actor, 39, was photographed unloading a baby bather with his actor wife Joanne Tucker, 40, with whom he had a son in 2016, and who apparently has a new baby bump. Several photographs by Page Six showed the pair unpacking groceries and the baby equipment in front of their New York apartment.

