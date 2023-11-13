Bachelor in Paradise stars Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin tie the knot: ‘That was a bit of an adventure'

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin from Bachelor in Paradise have made it official by holding an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple, beloved by fans of the show, tied the knot in Puerto Rico in front of 65 guests, surprising everyone. Opting for two celebrations, the first ceremony unfolded with Pepin's extended family in attendance.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin exchange wedding vows

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin(PEOPLE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

27 years old Mari Pepin, in a conversation with People said, “I do believe in signs and numbers, and so 11/11 is obviously seen as a special number and it means good things,”. Earlier, the seventh-season conclusion of the American reality dating show featured Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch's engagement.

The duo held their wedding ceremony on Veteran’s day, stressing on the same Mari said, “I'm his only daughter, so that’s special, he hasn't had the best association or memories with Veterans Day, so hopefully this year we'll change that and for Veterans Days moving forward.”For the unversed, Mari Pepin’s dad served in the military for 25 years and that’s why this day was indeed a very special day for both the dad-daughter duo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hacienda Don Carmelo in Vega Baja served as the exquisite venue for the intimate wedding ceremony. It was Mari's idea to get married in a destination wedding with close family members as it it ‘easier to manage’.

One with the Bachelor Nation friends

Moving ahead, the 27-year-old expressed her desire for an intimate wedding ceremony. However, she also entertained the idea of hosting additional celebrations to include more people in the festivities. “But we've always had the idea to do a couple of other celebrations so we can include more people as well,”, this might be a hint of the possible reunion of Bachelor Nation friends.

Pepin and Braasch's wedding had two unique guests in attendance, their fur buddies named Monster and Dice. Honoring Pepin’s side of family, the DJ played vintage Puerto Rican music.Following their nuptials, the pair danced to "I Want to Know What Love Is" for the first time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pepin, who had always envisioned herself as the prettiest bride and wanted to look her very best on her wedding day, expressed her feelings upon marrying Kenny. “The important part is actually finding a person that you want to spend the rest of your life with and that you get along so well with. And it wasn't until I met Kenny that I was like, oh yeah, I'm not thinking about that as much as this is the kind of person that I want to be with. That's really made me realize that it was right,”