Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby call it quits

Bachelor in Paradise stars Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby have decided to part ways after the last season of Finding Love on the Beach, an ABC dating series. Allio first appeared in the Bachelor franchise on Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette in 2020. He shared the news of their split during an episode of the Trading Secrets podcast hosted by Jason Tartick. Bachelor in Paradise stars Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby have decided to part ways (Michael Allio/Instagram)(Instagram)

"It’s still incredibly fresh," Allio revealed. "I guess I’ll just come out with it: We’re not together anymore. It’s not what we planned. We both threw a lot into this relationship, and it’s really awful when it doesn’t work out."

He went on to say, "When you realize that love is there but you’re not necessarily compatible, you mourn the loss not of just that person and that friend in your life but also the future that you had envisioned. And it’s to no fault of hers—she poured everything into this. I just have so much admiration."

Allio also mentioned that they are currently working through some issues and attempting to maintain a close connection. He acknowledged that the past few months have been quite challenging. On her part, Maltby has not made any public statements about their relationship status or the breakup.

Allio and Maltby's romance blossomed during the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise, which concluded in November. They connected through their shared experiences of tragedy, with Allio losing his wife, Laura, to cancer in 2019, and he is now raising their son, James. Maltby had also experienced the loss of her fiancé to suicide in 2011.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the season eight finale, the couple explained why they were not in a hurry to get engaged. Allio emphasized, "We don’t necessarily feel the pressure of timelines that maybe the audience imposes or the show has in place,"

Allio said at the time. "We will 100 percent march to our own drum, and I think that’s what works best for us. So it’s all of those little moments that we now get to share together and begin building memories as a couple, which I can’t wait for."