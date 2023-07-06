Billy Porter and Adam Smith call it quits six years into their marriage but continue to love and support each other

American actor, singer, writer, and director Billy Porter and his husband, Adam Smith, have called it quits on their marriage six years into being together. Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith break up(E-Online)

It was in 2017 when Porter came out in an interview to state why getting married was crucial for him and also said, "We both grew up in households where who we are is labelled an ‘abomination."

Sadly 6 years later Billy Porter's rep came out to break the news, stating, "I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage," on Wednesday.

Simon Halls also stated that the decision taken by the former couple was amicable and mutual, and it was made after careful and long consideration. Porter and Smith continue to love and support each other as they look forward to the next chapter in their lives.

The couple first caught eyes at a dinner party in 2009 and ended up dating for about a year before parting ways, which occurred because Porter mentioned In an interview while reflecting upon his early days of romance with his former husband Adam Smith that as a couple they were "enamored", but things would usually "implode" as they just started to get right and more serious.

However, they managed to get back together in 2014 and eventually went on to tie the knot three years later, in January 2017. It was only after the wedding that Porter went on to reveal why marriage meant so much to the pair.

Porter never fails to disappoint when it comes to stealing the show with his features and presence, and he has been in the game trying to break gender norms for quite some time. There have been backlashes from moments with his presence and outlook to the infamous Christian Sirrirano velvet tuxedo gown to his iconic Madame Tussaud's 2020 Grammy outlook.

Currently, Porter and Smith have asked for privacy and hope to seek some time to understand and contemplate what's best for them.