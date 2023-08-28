Bad Bunny shares nude selfie on Instagram, fans go gaga

Bad Bunny shared a series of photos and videos in Instagram story on Sunday, to the delight of his fans. In what seems to be throwback photos, the 29-year-old rapper is seen playing baseball, riding an all-terrain vehicle, hiking in the hills, playing snooker, getting a haircut and chilling out with friends.

Bad Bunny (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

He was seen posing shirtless while taking a selfie in the gym and in another picture. In one of the pictures, he is seen taking a nude selfie while in an open-air shower.

Fans of the rapper took to social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter) and reacted to his nude selfie.

"Oh he’s been a BAD bunny," posted one user.

"Put some clothes on boy," wrote another fan.

"he should just flash us," posted a third fan.

"His songs be great and his body too," wrote a fourth fan.

Among the videos posted by Bad Bunny, a woman is heard talking about a chipmunk on the ground and calling it "the cutest thing ever". She asks the animal to "come here". Fans speculated the woman to be Bad Bunny's rumoured girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

In the video, Bad Bunny is heard warning the lady, "Mami, be careful". When the woman asks "Rabies?", he responds "The mosquitoes."

