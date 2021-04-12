BAFTA Awards 2021: Adarsh Gourav loses Best Actor honour to Anthony Hopkins. Complete list of winners

India's Netflix film, The White Tiger, was nominated for two categories at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) film awards - best actor and best adapted screenplay. However, neither actor Adarsh Gourav, nor Ramin Bahrani won the awards held late Sunday. Sir Anthony Hopkins won the best actor's award for The Father, while Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller bagged the award for best adapted screenplay for the same film.

The US road movie Nomadland won big, bagging four categories including best film, best actress and best director at the award night. The BAFTA ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese director Chloe Zhao's US recession drama Nomadland is about a community of van dwellers. Zhao welcomed stronger representation for women film-makers in comments to journalists afterwards, saying: "It's about time, it's great. I love doing what I do and if this means more people like me get to live their dreams, I'm very grateful".

Nomadland is one of the frontrunners for this month's Oscar awards, with six nominations including for best picture, best director and best actress. Last month it won coveted Golden Globe awards for best drama film and best director.

Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins won the best actor Bafta for The Father about a man suffering from dementia, directed by France's Florian Zeller. The 83-year-old didn't appear during the ceremony but spoke to journalists afterwards, explaining that he had not expected to win and had been holidaying in Wales and painting in his hotel room. "This is wonderful, I mean, this is the first time in my life when I never expected to get this," he said, calling his fourth Bafta a "fun bonus".

An emerging star, 19-year-old Bukky Bakray, won the EE Rising Star award, chosen by public vote, for Rocks, a coming-of-age drama set in London. She made her debut after being discovered through open auditions.

Double Oscar-winning director Ang Lee, best known for Brokeback Mountain and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, bagged Bafta Academy Fellowship. "I'm humbled to be counted among such brilliant film-makers", said the Taiwanese film director.

On Saturday, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a film about a blues musician in 1920s Chicago, took home two technical BAFTAs for costume design and make-up and hair. Rocks and Mank, a depiction of a debauched screenwriter during Hollywood's golden age, also bagged a prize each for casting and production design respectively. Other winners in the technical awards included Christopher Nolan's science fiction action-thriller Tenet for special visual effects and Sound of Metal, starring British actor Riz Ahmed, for sound.

A Complete list of winners at BAFTA 2021:

Best film: Nomadland

Best Actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Best Film Not In English Language: Another Round

Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Best Animated Film: Soul

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Casting: Rocks

Best Cinematography: Nomadland

Bafta Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee

EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray

