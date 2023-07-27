Baking with Bullock! Jennifer Aniston throws baking bash for Sandra Bullock's 59th birthday

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her friend Sandra Bullock’s 59th birthday on Wednesday by inviting her over to her Bel Air home for some baking fun.

A sweet celebration for Bullock's 59th birthday(CHARLEY GALLAY/GETTY)

Aniston shared a video on her Instagram Story of Bullock and another close pal, Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, making chocolate pumpkin brownies from Lil Luna in her spacious mid-century modern-style kitchen.

Bullock, who starred with Aniston in The Net and The Proposal, was in charge of mixing the ingredients in a bowl, while Hayes acted as her assistant. Aniston filmed the whole process and gave them instructions from behind the camera.

“What step are we at now, missy?” Bullock asked Aniston, who replied, “I’m folding it in!” Bullock then echoed a joke that Aniston made, saying, “That’s what he said,” which made Hayes repeat it loudly and Bullock burst into laughter.

‘The Lost City’ star also jokingly chastised one of their friends who was off-camera, telling him, “Don’t pick your nose and then tell us how to cook!”

The brownie recipe they were following involved canned pumpkin, chocolate, nuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, which seemed more appropriate for a fall-themed treat than a summer dessert.

Baking with Bullock (JENNIFER ANISTON/INSTAGRAM)

The ‘Murder Mystery’ star also posted several photos of Bullock on her Instagram Story to mark her birthday. She revealed that she calls Bullock “Sand-a-La” in the first photo, writing, “Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!” She also shared a photo of them hugging at an event, a photo of Bullock posing with a dog, and a photo of them wearing matching masks.

Bullock received a lot of love from her celebrity friends on her 59th birthday, including Octavia Spencer. The two acted together in A Time to Kill (1996) and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005).

Spencer, 53, posted a photo of her and Bullock grinning for the camera on Instagram, as well as a cute snap of them hugging at the 2012 Academy Awards ceremony.

She wrote a heartfelt message to the 59-year-old star in the caption.

“There are some people you meet whose impact goes far beyond their work: their aura, their kindness, their joy. Sandra Bullock is one of those people. Please join me in the comments in wishing her a very happy birthday!🎉🎂🥳🎈🎁.”

Ryan Reynolds also celebrated Bullock’s birthday with a reference to their 2009 movie The Proposal. Reynolds, 46, shared a clip on Instagram from the rom-com featuring their famous naked scene, making a joke about her birthday present this year.

“Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?” he wrote.

