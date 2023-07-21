Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One may fall to 1.7 cr, Barbie to open at about 7 crore in India: Report

Hollywood seems to have taken over the Indian box office with multiple big releases within a week. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had slowed down during the week and with the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on Friday, the Tom Cruise film is further expected to take a hit. The film is expected to fall to around ₹1.7 crore on Friday. On the other hand, Barbie is expected to open in India at ₹7 crore. Also read: Barbenheimer release live updates: Barbie, Oppenheimer opening weekend in India could be huge

Mission Impossible 7 box office

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One now has Barbie and Oppenheimer to compete with at the box office.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has caught the attention of Tom Cruise fans for its several nail-biting action scenes. Tom's co-star Hayley Atwell has also performed stunts in the film.

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One collected ₹3.8 crore on Thursday. It currently stands at a total of ₹82.38 crore. The report also predicts the film to collect ₹1.7 crore on Friday, after Barbie and Oppenheimer also joins the race.

Barbie box office prediction

Another report on the portal predicts a ₹7 crore opening for Barbie. The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Greta Gerwig has directed the film which shows Barbie stepping out of her Barbieland to face challenges in the real world. It opened in theatres on Friday to positive reviews. The Hindustan Times review of the film calls it a ‘smart satire, clever, indulgent and fun’.

Oppenheimer is also in the race

Friday also saw the release of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer which stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, called the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh.

The HT review of the film read: “Oppenheimer is about the messy, deeply unnerving intersection between science and politics. How selfish, self-serving leaders are awarded unbridled power. How wars and governments corrupt, contaminate, and bastardize science.”

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer got a thumbs up from critics and it now remains to be seen, which of the two will perform better or if Tom Cruise will rise again at the box office with his Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

