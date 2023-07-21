Barbie and Oppenheimer live updates: Both films release amid positive reviews
- Barbie and Oppenheimer live updates: Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer released on Friday amid much anticipation.
Barbie and Oppenheimer are finally out in theatres. Both the films are from completely different worlds. While Margot Robbie plays the titular role in Barbie, Oppenheimer has Cillian Murphy in the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer – the father of the atomic bomb. Here is all the live action from the release of the two films.
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 08:27 AM
Oppenheimer box office
Christopher Nolan's film set for impressive first day in India. Amid all the hype surrounding the film, the early box office predictions indicate a superb collection. As per a report by 123Telugu.com, Oppenheimer is set for a box office collection in the range of ₹10-15 crore on the day of its release in India.
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 08:17 AM
Barbie box office
Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie is expected to perform well on its first day in India. Barbie could earn ₹7 crore India net on its first day, as per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk. A report by Box Office Worldwide also states that the film sold over 46,000 tickets for day 1 across three national chains – PVR, INOX and Cinepolis (as per yesterday’s update).
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 08:10 AM
Barbenheimer memes
Thenphrase Barbenheimer began circulating ahead of the simultaneous theatrical release of two films diametrically opposed in genre, Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both the Hollywood movies, two of the biggest films of the year, released today. Check out some of the best Barbenheimer memes here.
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 07:59 AM
Oppenheimer review
At its core, the Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer is about the messy, deeply unnerving intersection between science and politics. Read full story here.
- Fri, 21 Jul 2023 07:58 AM
Barbie movie review
Barbie has turned out to be too clever — it's a satire that keeps underlining that it's a satire. Read full story here.