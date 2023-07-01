Barbie vs. Oppenheimer - Twitter is going crazy over Barbenheimer memes, here are our favourite picks

Barbie and Oppenheimer, two highly anticipated films, are set to clash in a battle of box office dominance on July 21. The internet has been abuzz with discussions about this unexpected face-off, with supporters of both sides voicing their opinions. While some are staunchly picking a side, others are embracing the unique opportunity to enjoy two diverse movies on the same day.

Barbie vs. Oppenheimer clash takes the box office by storm on July 21. Social media erupts with hilarious memes as these highly anticipated films collide.(Twitter)

Oppenheimer, a gripping biographical film about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb, boasts a star-studded cast including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr. With its action-packed storyline, it is expected to draw sizable crowds to the theaters.

However, as Oppenheimer ticket holders make their way to the cinemas, they may encounter a sea of pink as Barbie enthusiasts flood the scene. The Barbie film, set in the enchanting world of Barbie Land, promises an exploration of existential crises and the life of a perfect being. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Will Ferrell headline the cast, ensuring a star-studded spectacle.

The clash between these two films, with such contrasting themes, has sparked a frenzy on social media. The Barbenheimer phenomenon has given birth to countless memes, pitting Barbie against Oppenheimer in a playful online rivalry. While some viewers have taken sides, others are reveling in the unique cultural moment and planning to enjoy both films with a double feature. Here are some of our favourite memes from the Barbie X Oppenheimer:

While early tracking suggests that Greta Gerwig's Barbie may have an edge over Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the box office, the true winner could be the theatrical experience itself. The simultaneous release of these two blockbusters presents a rare opportunity for moviegoers to indulge in a thrilling double bill, creating an unforgettable movie-watching event.

As the countdown to July 21 approaches, fans eagerly await the grand spectacle of Barbenheimer and the subsequent box office results. Regardless of which film emerges victorious, this clash of summer tentpoles promises to be a memorable moment in cinematic history.

