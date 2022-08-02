Batman and Spider-Man Homecoming star Michael Keaton hasn’t watched any DC or Marvel film: ‘I have other s*** to do’

Michael Keaton has appeared in quite a few superhero films over decades. For a generation, he was Batman, playing the iconic character in Tim Burton’s 1989 film of the same name. He made a comeback to the superhero genre playing supervillain Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and reprising it in a cameo in Morbius. But despite being part of both DC and Marvel films, Michael claims to have never seen any film from either stable. Also read: Michael Keaton to reprise role as Batman in future DC films

The Marvel Cinematic Universe comprises of 29 films released over the last 14 years. The DC Extended Universe has seen 10 films release since 2013. In addition, both Marvel and DC have had other film franchises ranging from X-Men and Fantastic Four to the Dark Knight trilogy.

In an interview with Variety, Michael recently said, “I know people don't believe this, that I've never seen an entire version of any of those [Batman] movies — any Marvel movie, any other. And I don't say that I don't watch that because I'm high brow — trust me! It's not that. It's just that there's very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other s*** to do!"

He may not be watching them but he is certainly appearing in them more frequently. In 2023, he will return to playing Batman for the first time in 31 years in the DCEU film The Flash. Talking about what convinced him to don the cape and the cowl again after such a long interval, he said, "I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking 'Holy moly!'"

Apart from his superhero films, the 70-year-old is best known for critically-acclaimed and commercially successful films like Mr Mom, Beetlejuice, and Birdman, for which he received his only Oscar nomination.

