Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official at Venice Film Festival red carpet. See pics

After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of his The Last Duel at the Venice International Film Festival.

Jennifer wore a white mermaid body hugging gown with a plunging neckline and high side slit by Georges Hobeika. Ben was seen in a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. They shared multiple kisses and cuddles for the cameras on the red carpet. The couple got back together in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival. (AFP)

Bennifer at the screening of The Last Duel. (AFP)

They were spotted out and about in Venice before their formal coming out. At the premiere, 49-year-old Ben waved to the crowd as he helped Jennifer, 52, out of a black car and onto the red carpet.

For weeks the two haven't been shy about PDA after coming back together not long after Jennifer's coming apart with Alex Rodriguez. "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Ben's divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalised in 2018. They share three children. Jennifer shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Throughout the summer, they were photographed on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons and nuzzling over sushi in Malibu.

Ridley Scott’s medieval drama The Last Duel also reunites Ben and Matt Damon. Adam Driver and Jodie Comer play the leads.

According to People magazine, Matt Damon also spoke about the couple while promoting his new movie Stillwater. "Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am," the actor said. He added, "They're both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now."

(With inputs from AP)