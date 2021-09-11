Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official at Venice Film Festival red carpet. See pics
hollywood

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official at Venice Film Festival red carpet. See pics

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez packed on the PDA at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. They were at the screening of Ben's The Last Duel.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at Venice Film Festival.(REUTERS)

After weeks of smooching on yachts and holding hands on intimate walks, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made it official Friday night on the red carpet for the premiere of his The Last Duel at the Venice International Film Festival.

Jennifer wore a white mermaid body hugging gown with a plunging neckline and high side slit by Georges Hobeika. Ben was seen in a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. They shared multiple kisses and cuddles for the cameras on the red carpet. The couple got back together in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival. (AFP)
Bennifer at the screening of The Last Duel. (AFP)
RELATED STORIES

They were spotted out and about in Venice before their formal coming out. At the premiere, 49-year-old Ben waved to the crowd as he helped Jennifer, 52, out of a black car and onto the red carpet.

For weeks the two haven't been shy about PDA after coming back together not long after Jennifer's coming apart with Alex Rodriguez. "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Ben's divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalised in 2018. They share three children. Jennifer shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make romance Insta-offical, share kiss in her 52nd birthday post

Throughout the summer, they were photographed on a yacht off Saint-Tropez, cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons and nuzzling over sushi in Malibu.

Ridley Scott’s medieval drama The Last Duel also reunites Ben and Matt Damon. Adam Driver and Jodie Comer play the leads.

According to People magazine, Matt Damon also spoke about the couple while promoting his new movie Stillwater. "Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am," the actor said. He added, "They're both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now."

(With inputs from AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ben affleck jennifer lopez
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The Matrix 4 fan theory suggests Priyanka plays grown-up Sati; huge if true

Details of Christopher Nolan's new movie, about a World War II figure, revealed

The Voyeurs review: Amazon's timid erotic thriller wastes sultry Sydney Sweeney

The Matrix Resurrections trailer: Priyanka sends Keanu after white rabbits
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP