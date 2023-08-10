Best K-Dramas to Watch in September 2023

September 2023 is going to be another exciting, and busy month for new K-dramas on Netflix. The much-awaited "Song of the Bandits" and "A Time Called You" are finally being added to the Netflix library.

A Time Called You (Season 1)

Upcoming: 12 Episodes

Type: Mystery, Thriller | Duration: To Be Announced

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon, Lee Min Go

Premieres on Netflix: September 8th, 2023

Nostalgia from the 90s, time travel, and romance - "A Time Called You" seems like a surefire hit on Netflix. Subscribers are already anticipating this K-drama's success.

Han Jun Hee’s boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun died one year ago. She still hasn’t gotten over his death and misses him a lot. One day, she somehow travels back in time to the year 1998 and finds herself as high school student Kwon Min Joo. There, she meets high school student Nam Si Heon. She is surprised to see how much Nam Si Heon resembles her late boyfriend Ko Yeon Jun.

Song of the Bandits (Season 1)

Number of Fresh Episodes: 12

Category: Action, Thriller, Romance | Duration: To Be Announced

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Seo Hyun, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Ho Jung

Streaming on Netflix Starting: September 22nd, 2023

“An action-adventure set in the tumultuous period of Japanese colonial rule over Korea about a group of people who, for various reasons, end up in the lawless land of Gando and become united in protecting Joseon for the Korean people. Anticipation runs high for the intense drama that will unfold as different groups with their respective motives — including Japanese troops, the Korean Independence Army, hitmen, bandits, and Joseon migrants — face one another in the anarchic land of Gando during the 1920s.”

The Uncanny Counter (Season 2)

Number of Fresh Episodes: 16Genre: Action, Crime, Drama |Runtime: 50 MinutesCast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk HwanNetflix Finale Date: September 3rd, 2023

As of now, the audience rating for the second season has reached its highest point at 5.446%. However, since there are more episodes ahead, there's a good chance for The Uncanny Counter to surpass its previous season's top rating of 10.999%.

Noodle shop employees by day and demon hunters by night, the Counters use special abilities to chase down malevolent spirits that prey on humans.

Behind Your Touch (Season 1)

No of Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama |Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, Suho, Joo Min Kyung, Kim Hee Won

Streaming on Netflix Starting:October 1st, 2023 |New Episodes: Saturday/Sunday

“Hip” is a story about people who live in a rural farm village. It tells the story of a veterinarian, called Ye Bun, who exhibits psychometric superpowers, and a passionate detective, Jang Kyul, who both become involved in solving minor crimes.

Destined With You (Season 1)

New Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance |Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong Sik

Netflix Finale Date: October 12th, 2023

A drama depicting an irresistible romance between a woman who obtained a forbidden book that was thoroughly sealed 300 years ago and a man who became a victim of the forbidden book.

