Best Picture nominee West Side Story's lead actor Rachel Zegler says she's not invited to Oscars: 'I am disappointed'

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg's West Side Story bagged seven nominations at the Oscars 2022. The film's actor Rachel Zegler has said that she won't be attending the award function this year, because she is not invited. Rachel spoke about the missing invite from the award night when a fan asked her what she planned to wear for the Oscars on Instagram. (Also Read: When Amrish Puri refused to audition for Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones film, made casting directors visit his set)

Rachel shared a series of photos highlighting how she spent the “quarter of the year." Her post includes a selfie, photos with her boyfriend, her friend, her dog and a glimpse from her vacation. She captioned it, “A quarter of the year well spent."

A fan commented on her post, "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night." Rachel replied to the fan, “I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel." She added, "IDK y'all I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening. I will root for 'West Side Story' from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage - I'm disappointed, too. but that's OK. So proud of our movie."

Rachel Zegner replies a fan who asked her what she is wearing at the Oscars.

Rachel's fans were furious at the Academy of Motion Pictures and Arts, which organises the Oscars, for not inviting her. One fan commented, “@rachelzegler not invited? @theacademy step up to the mic? How’s the leading actress of a movie that’s up for 7 Academy Awards not invited? How does that make any sense?” Another one said, “It breaks my heart. You were the best part of that movie. Surely Steven Spielberg could do something about this.”

While one fan said, “@rachelzegler this is unbelievable, I hope the academy make this right," another one commented, “I'll be rooting for West Side Story from my couch, just like you.”

West Side Story is nominated for seven Oscars, including the best picture at the movie gala. Rachel plays the role of Maria in the film which is adapted from a 1957 musical of the same name. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022.

