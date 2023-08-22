Billions Season 7 Episode 3: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Fans of the hit show Billions are eagerly awaiting the release of the third episode of season 7 on August 25. The show follows the lives of two powerful men, Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod, as they battle for control of the financial world.

Chuck, Wendy, and Prince are in a tense standoff in Billions season 7 episode 3. The stakes are high as they all fight for control of the financial world. Pic Source: X/@AndyVermaut

In the upcoming episode, Chuck is getting ready to fight back against Prince. Wendy Rhoades, Taylor Mason, and Wags are all hoping to convince Axe to join them in their battle against Prince. Meanwhile, Prince is taking big risks in order to win.

In a new episode, Wendy is shown to be worried about a problem within Prince's team. This suggests that the upcoming episode will be full of drama and surprises.

Billions season 7 episode 3 release date and where to watch

Billions season 7 episode 3 premieres on August 25 on Paramount+. You can also watch it on Showtime starting August 27. It will air at various times in different zones:

12.01 am Pacific Time

03.01 am Eastern Standard Time

09.01 am Central European Summer Time

08.01 am British Summer Time

What happened in episode 2 of Billions season 7?

Episode 2 of Billions season 7 showed Axe's allies trying to persuade him to join them in their fight against Mike Prince for the presidency. Axe refused to join them, but Prince is also facing challenges as he searches for his son and tries to build support for his campaign. Chuck is also asserting himself and getting his job back as a US attorney.

The cast and expected plot of Upcoming Episode

In Billions season 7 episode 3, you'll see familiar actors like Paul Giamatti and Damien Lewis as Chuck and Axelrod. Others include Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, and more. The episode, titled "Winston Dick Energy," continues from a cliffhanger in episode 2.

The synopsis of this episode read:

“On one side, Chuck gets down to gathering his troops at his old places. On the other side, Wendy’s confidence is shaken due to a betrayal within Prince Cap. Meanwhile, Prince tries to take advantage of a past employee’s work for his own gain”.

Chuck, played by Paul Giamatti, will show his leadership skills. Wendy might feel hurt by a betrayal. Prince faces a choice between his values and goals. He uses others for power in the promo.

