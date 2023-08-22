New Movies to Stream this week: 'Killer Book Club ,' 'The Flash,' 'Malignant ,' and More

This week, there are exciting new movies coming to streaming platforms that offer a mix of adventure, humor, and thrills. Whether you're into action-packed fantasy, superhero tales, thought-provoking documentaries, horror, or comedies, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Let's take a look at some of the highlights: The Flash poster: X/@hollywoodhandle

Killer Book Club (Release Date: August 25, Netflix)

Horror enthusiasts can look forward to "Killer Book Club," a film that promises a killer clown and a chilling atmosphere. Even though it's flown under the radar, international horror films often offer hidden gems that can surprise and captivate.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (Release Date: August 22, VOD)

Fans of Adult Swim's Metalocalypse series can enjoy this feature that continues the adventures of Nathan as he embarks on a mission to save the world with the power of music. If you're a Metalocalypse fan, this release is cause for celebration.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Release Date: August 24, Hulu)

How to Blow Up a Pipeline Considered one of the best films of the year, this documentary takes on an important subject: activists trying to destroy fossil fuel infrastructure. Based on a manifesto by Andreas Malm, the film provides a gripping narrative that's both well-crafted and thought-provoking.

The Flash (Release Date: August 25, Max)

For fans of superhero movies, "The Flash" offers a multiverse story with a twist of time travel. Although it didn't perform well in theaters, the return of Michael Keaton as Batman might pique your interest. However, keep in mind that it may not match the creative heights of the original Batman films.

Malignant (Release Date: August 27, Hulu)

For a unique horror experience, "Malignant" delivers unexpected twists and turns. The story follows a woman who witnesses real-life murders through a mysterious connection. The more she uncovers, the more terrifying her discoveries become.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Release Date: August 25, Netflix)

Adam Sandler collaborates with Netflix once again in this family comedy. The story revolves around two friends planning an unforgettable bat mitzvah, only to have their plans disrupted by unexpected events. Sandler's humor adds a touch of fun to this coming-of-age tale.

With these diverse movie options arriving on streaming platforms, you're sure to find something that suits your entertainment preferences. Whether you're in the mood for action, adventure, humor, or introspection, there's no shortage of choices to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

