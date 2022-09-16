Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting fourth child; she debuts her baby bump. See pics

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are all set to expand their family. The actor-couple, who are parents to three daughters, will soon embrace parenthood for the fourth time. This was revealed as Blake arrived at a red carpet event in New York on Thursday night revealing a baby bump. Also read: MET Gala: Twitter loves Ryan's reaction to Blake Lively's transforming dress

On September 15, Blake debuted her baby bump as she appeared at the Forbes Power Women's Summit. Pictures of the actor dressed in a golden sequin dress and proudly flaunting her baby bump have been shared by fan clubs on social media.

As per E! News, the actor quipped at the event, “I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012. The couple usually keeps their daughters out of the public eye, but that hasn't stopped them from gushing over their family life together.

“Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,” Blake had told Forbes in May. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident--not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

Blake and Ryan's eldest daughter James was born in 2014. In 2016, the two welcomed their second daughter Inez, and followed by Betty in 2019.

Blake had her career breakthrough as a teenager in 2005 with The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and gained further recognition with her role in the hit show Gossip Girl. She has appeared in a number of films as well, first uniting with her future husband Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 superhero film Green Lantern. She was last seen in the 2020 film The Rhythm Section.

(With ANI inputs)

