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Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds face $2.1 million in unpaid contractor dues for New York mansion: Report

Five contractors have filed mechanics liens against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' estate, claiming over $2.1 million for unpaid construction work.

May 22, 2026 01:12 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are facing a new financial headache over their unfinished dream home in Upstate New York, a new report claims. Just weeks after Blake settled her high-profile It Ends With Us legal battle, the couple has been hit with over $2.1 million in unpaid bills from construction workers.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds face over $2.1 million in unpaid contractor claims on New York mansion: Reports.(REUTERS)

According to a new report citing records filed in April 2026, five contractors and subcontractors have filed legal claims (known as mechanics liens) against the couple's massive estate in Lewisboro, which sits about 50 miles north of Manhattan.

Their dream mansion project in Upstate New York

According to a TMZ report, the couple’s vision included a luxury compound spread across nearly 110 acres. The luxury compound has been a major passion project for the couple ever since they quietly bought the land back in 2018. The grand plans for the property include a giant 14,500-square-foot main house, a pool house, a private gym, and advanced eco-friendly heating systems. However, construction on the mansion has now reportedly come to a complete halt.

Multiple contractors file claims

Blake had accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and managing a retaliatory smear campaign against her, creating one of Hollywood's most talked-about legal feuds. As the case moved through the legal system, several of Baldoni's counterclaims were thrown out, while many of Lively's harassment allegations similarly did not advance.

The remaining legal issues were on track for a New York federal trial before both parties unexpectedly reached a zero-dollar settlement, completely avoiding a dramatic courtroom showdown. With the legal storm behind her, Lively quickly made a high-profile return to the public eye at the Met Gala on May 4, though her Upstate New York estate remains caught in a financial standstill.

No official statement from the couple

Neither Blake Lively nor Ryan Reynolds has publicly responded to the contractor claims so far. Representatives for the actors, along with officials from the Westchester County Clerk’s office, have also not released any official statements regarding the liens.

 
blake lively ryan reynolds
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds face $2.1 million in unpaid contractor dues for New York mansion: Report
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