Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding amid reported rift

Many speculations were doing the rounds about whether Taylor Swift's former best friend, actor Blake Lively, would attend her wedding with American footballer Travis Kelce. Now, with the wedding festivities over, People has reported that Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, were not among the many guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor's wedding

Blake Lively didn't attend Taylor Swift's wedding.

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Taylor and Travis organised their wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3. While the venue saw tight security with utmost privacy maintained, it has been reported that Blake and Reynolds did not make it to the celebration. Instead, they were spotted by TMZ with their family in Lake Placid, New York.

At Lake Placid, their daughter Betty, 6, competed in a horse show. Their other daughters, James, 11, and Inez, 9, along with their son Olin, 3, were also seen with them.

The report also states that the actor couple were not part of Swift and Kelce's rehearsal dinner, which was organised on Thursday, July 2, and had instead decided to spend that time with their family.

What happened between Taylor and Blake?

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{{^usCountry}} Blake and Taylor were once very close friends and were often spotted together at football games and on outings. Blake had also stated in the past that Taylor is the godmother of her children, and the singer has even featured the kids in her music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blake and Taylor were once very close friends and were often spotted together at football games and on outings. Blake had also stated in the past that Taylor is the godmother of her children, and the singer has even featured the kids in her music. {{/usCountry}}

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However, their long-standing friendship reportedly broke down following Blake's messy legal dispute with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, whom she accused of sexual harassment. According to reports, Blake wanted Taylor to publicly support her during the controversy, but Taylor chose to distance herself from the legal battle, leading to their friendship hitting a rough patch.

About Taylor's wedding

Though it took place right in the middle of New York City, Taylor's wedding was a private affair. Many A-listers attended the ceremony, with Adam Sandler reportedly officiating the wedding.

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The wedding also did not have traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Taylor's brother Austin served as her "man of honor," while Kelce's brother Jason was his best man.

Celebrities spotted at the venue included Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson, Ellie Goulding, Jenny Han, Graham Norton, Hugh Grant, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kimberly Schlapman.

Celebrity couples including Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn, Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann, Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner, Charissa Thompson and boyfriend Steve Cundari, Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford, and Abby Wambach and wife Glennon Doyle were also among the A-listers spotted.