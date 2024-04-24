Blink Twice trailer reactions: Channing Tatum's mystery-thriller gives Knives Out vibes. Watch

The trailer of Channing Tatum's upcoming psychological black comedy-thriller was released on Tuesday. The movie showcases Channing as a tech billionaire who jets off to his mysterious private island along with his friends. Netizens have given an overwhelming response to the trailer and compared it to Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. (Also read: Fly Me to the Moon: Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's movie trailer out!) Channing Tatum plays a tech billionaire in Blink Twice.

The trailer starts with Channing sitting in a dark room filled-with candles as he speaks, “So, everybody is dead. How about we start with the beginning.” The visual then showcases a burning mansion and then cuts to a flashback. Channing's character, known as the Slater King, invites his rich and wealthy friends to a party. After introducing them to each other, he proposes a trip to his island. As everyone is having a good time, he asks them to deposit their cell phones. Later, a series of shocking events unfold as everyone starts realising that they are forgetting a lot of things. When one of the guests appears with a swollen eye and fails to recall anything, others are suspicious about Slater King. The two-minutes, forty one seconds trailer then ends with a series of murder attempts and a burning house.

Netizens took to their Twitter handle to appreciate Channing's new dark comedy-thriller. A user tweeted, “Zoë Kravitz’s #BlinkTwiceMovie looks like a total BLAST - like a Knives Out but without being reductive of any of its inspos. This entire ensemble cast is so hot and so cool.” Another cinephile wrote, “It's giving me Glass Onion vibes but a different plot filled with thriller and horror.” However, a user also pointed out, “Looks great but the trailer gave our way too much I was sold in half the trailer.” A fan also commented, “The trailer is so good and promises a lot...I'm so shocked by the whole movie...I can hardly wait until the movie comes to the cinema.”

Blink Twice also features Haley Joel Osment, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Liz Caribel, Christian Slater, and Simon Rex in crucial roles. Channing's fiancé Zoe Kravitz has directed the psychological thriller. The movie is slated to release on August 23.