Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged after 2 years of dating, Batman actress spotted with a massive diamond ring

Actor Channing Tatum and singer Zoe Kravitz have got engaged, People reported citing multiple sources. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged, according to People magazine(Twitter)

The stars were caught exiting a Halloween party over the weekend, and Kravitz (dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby) appeared to be showing off her new engagement ring in the photos.

In a cover interview for GQ's 2022 Men of the Year edition, the Batman actress, 34, previously opened up about her relationship with Tatum, 43, praising him for being "just a wonderful human."

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz explained. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Both met when casting Kravitz's impending directorial debut, Pussy Island. Kravitz revealed that Tatum became her on-set protector.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever -- he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she shared.

Kravitz added of the actor, "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

According to a source, the couple, who PEOPLE verified were dating in the summer of 2021, were "very happy" together.

"Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion," the insider said. "When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home."

During Paris Fashion Week, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum hold hands as they leave the Saint Laurent afterparty."

"Channing is serious about Zoe. It's not a casual relationship," added the source. "They have been exclusive for a long time."

While he never mentioned their romantic relationship, Tatum told Variety in February 2021, "She's a perfectionist in the best possible way."

Tatum, who has a 10-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, plays Slater, a philanthropist and tech mogul who whisks cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) away to his mysterious private island in Pussy Island.

Kravitz stated on the cover of WSJ Magazine's Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue that she was "really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life" in a creatively collaborative way.

"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," she explained.