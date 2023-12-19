Brad Pitt celebrates ‘low-key’ birthday week with GF Ines de Ramon

Hollywood veteran Brad Pitt turned 60 on Monday, December 18. According to People, the Fight Club actor is celebrating a “very low-key” birthday week with his 32-year-old girlfriend Ines de Ramon. His celebrations will include laid-back plans with Ines and friends. This comes after the Babylon actor's break from filming Formula 1 film. Pitt is set to return to the set next year. The shooting for the movie will also take place at Daytona International Speedway in 2024. Brad Pitt will celebrate low-key birthday week with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon(Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty)

When did Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon start dating?

The Fury star and jewellery executive were first spotted together in Los Angeles last year in November as they attended a Bono concert together. Ines is seemingly Pitt's first long-term girlfriend since the actor's divorce from Angelina Jolie. A source revealed to the outlet, “He introduces [Ines] as his girlfriend.” They added that Pitt “is doing great” with Ines. “It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy," the source added.

Shania Twain pokes fun at Brad Pitt

On People's Instagram post honouring the actor on his 60th birthday with a look back at his iconic roles, country singer Shania Twain quipped, “…that don’t impress me much, but HBD.” With her comment, Shania made a reference to her 1997 hit That Don't Impress Me Much lyrics that reads: Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt / That don’t impress me much. So you got the looks, but have you got the touch? / Don’t get me wrong, yeah I think you’re alright / But that won’t keep me warm in the middle of the night.”

Fans wish Brad Pitt ‘happy birthday’

Pitt's fans flocked to social media to wish him on his 60th birthday. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Happy birthday to you legend.” Another fan commented, “And looking really good for sixty. Happy Birthday Brad Pitt.” One more said, “That's nice. Love you forever! Thank you for everything.”