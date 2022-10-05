Brad Pitt choked, hit his kids and Angelina Jolie on 2016 flight, show court docs; his rep reacts

Actor Angelina Jolie has alleged in her countersuit for Brad Pitt in the French winery case that he hit her kids and her during their infamous 2016 flight. She has accused him of choking one of their six kids, hitting another across the face and even getting violent with her in a fit of rage. (Also read: Angelina Jolie feared for her family’s safety during marriage to Brad Pitt, says divorce left her 'broken')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brad Pitt had sued Angelina for selling her part of their French winery. In her countersuit, Angelina has revealed why she separated from Brad. As per a report in CNN, the document alleges that before arriving at the airport, Brad got into an argument with one of their six children, who at the time were between the ages of 8 and 15.

“Pitt’s aggressive behaviour started even before the family got to the airport, with Pitt having a confrontation with one of the children. After the flight took off, Jolie approached Pitt and asked him what was wrong,” the filing says. “Pitt accused her of being too deferential to the children and verbally attacked her.” He “pulled” her into the toilet, “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing says. "The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face."

Brad has reacted to the claims. His representative has said, "(Angelina's) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue.”

Back when the incident happened and FBI got involved, Angelina decided not to press charges. A judge gave Pitt 50-50 custody of the children after a closed-door trial in which the allegations were aired. But an appeals court subsequently disqualified the private judge for not disclosing possible conflicts of interest after a motion from Jolie, nullifying the decision. They continue to co-parents their kids. However, the French winery has brought the case back into limelight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brad and Angelina had been romantic partners for a decade, when they married in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and a judge declared them single in 2019, but the divorce case has not been finalised with custody and financial issues still in dispute.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON